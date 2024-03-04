Sponsored Post: Just listed from Reliant Real Estate; 7914 N Pembroke Road Pembroke

7914 N Pembroke Road Pembroke. JUST LISTED! Think Spring and lots of outside fun at this lovingly kept, long time family owned country home! Solid 3 bedroom country home surrounded by wide open spaces and situated on 2 acres of it's own!! This property is perfect for entertaining, gardening, summer days and nites out in the setback, screened pavilion with great stone fire area!! The home itself has ample space for starting out or downsizing with great opportunity to expand if desired! Downstairs features country eat in kitchen with nice size laundry/pantry room leading to first floor bath and small bedroom or office area. Good size living room leads to large upstairs with two more bedrooms and great extra lounge/play area-a lot of possibilities for this under utilized space!! Home was fully insulated approximately 2 years ago and there is a 200 amp electrical service with a wired connection should you have a generator. Not only is there a 2 car attached garage leading to work/storage area there is also a separate garage for all your lawn supplies or toys! Located in Oakfield School System but with quick access to Batavia, Pembroke and thruway! Delayed negotiations until Sunday March 10th. Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663).