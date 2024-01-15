Sponsored Post: Knob Creek and Maker's Mark to be featured at Batavia Downs BBQ & Bourbon Dinner

By James Fink

How does a Clemson, S.C. native end up in Amherst, serving as the Western New York Area Manager for Beam Suntory?

Just ask Shane Moore.

Moore, 48, is that person, and he will be centerstage on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at Batavia Downs' annual BBQ & Bourbon Dinner.

Moore will be overseeing the event that showcases a variety of Marker's Mark and Knob Creek products - both of which are part of the Beam Suntory family of whiskeys and bourbons.

"All bourbons are whiskey, but not all whiskeys are bourbons," Moore said.

During the event, Moore will be providing insight into the Marker's Mark and Knob Creek products but also giving a history lesson about bourbon and whiskey. It is designed to be both entertaining and informative.

"Did you know that in the U.S., women are among the largest group of bourbon buyers?" Moore said.

During the 2023 BBQ & Bourbon Dinner at Batavia Downs, more than half of the people who attended were women, and many came in parties of four or more, Moore said.

An Air Force veteran, Moore first came to the Western New York region while working for Philip Morris International as part of its Buffalo/Rochester area cigarette distribution network. It helped that his wife, Michelle, was an Amherst native and wanted to be close to her family.

Moore became hooked on the region.

After a stint selling mortar products to the construction industry, Moore was recruited to work for Beam Sumtory 16 years ago. He never looked back.

To help promote various Beam products, including the signature Jim Beam line of bourbons, Moore decided to create a special event that would tie in the bourbon and whiskey products with food. Because of the diverse entertainment offerings and destination status of Batavia Downs, it was a natural fit to pair the two together.

"I really like the options that Batavia Downs has to offer," Moore said. "It fits right into what we are trying to do and who we are trying to reach."

Moore cited the live harness racing, the gaming floor, different dining destinations and the hotel as key amenities that work well for his company.

It also helps that Batavia Downs bridges both the Buffalo and Rochester upstate markets.

"It gives me the ability to reach so many people," Moore said. "You name the demographic and you will find it here."

So what can people expect during the event?

There will be a blind test of both Knob Creek and Maker's Mark products. People will only find out what they tasted in a post-test review. There will be a BBQ Dinner in between the 2 tastings as well.

"The mystery is part of the experience," Moore said. "This is about hearing the stories, enjoying some BBQ and being part of a fun experience."

Hotel and individual packages are available through Batavia Downs by visiting BataviaConcerts.com.

Attendees receive $50 Free Play, Hand Dipped Marker’s Mark Glass and bag, a BBQ Dinner and Bourbon Sampling. There will be a drawing for a Black Stone Griddle valued at over $400.

James Fink writes on behalf of Batavia Downs. Sponsored Post paid for by Batavia Downs.