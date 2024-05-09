Sponsored Post: New listing: 9300 Shepard Road! Call Melissa Johnson today to see this beauty

Remote video URL

9300 Shepard Road, Batavia (Town). Why build when you can own this large 2,150 sq. ft. custom ranch home built in 2015 that spans over 2 acres! This open concept house has custom acacia wood floors throughout, along with cathedral ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. A beautiful eat in kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry with floor to ceiling Lazy Susan shelving. Quartz's countertops and double ovens with beautiful cabinets and stainless-steel appliances complete the kitchen. The three-season room is all pine and has stamped concrete floors. The house was built with extra wide doorways and hallways for handicap accessibility. The primary suite with soaker tub and separate shower is spectacular. The full basement could be your teen suite, in-law space or family room, so many options and storage galore. Head out to the 2.5 attached garage and then to an inviting 3200 sq ft pole barn with heated floors and large overhead doors.The 10,000-pound asymmetrical lift is included, perfect for the car enthusiast, collector, or mechanic. Three 30-amp camper hookups cater to gatherings. Blacktop driveway and professional landscape with a full front porch and stamp concrete walkways and make this property picture perfect. Call Melissa Jonson at Keller Williams today, call (585) 356-4273