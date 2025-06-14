Sponsored Post: New listing from Michelle Dills at Howard Hanna! Check out 29 Ellicott Avenue in Batavia



29 Ellicott Avenue, Batavia-City. Charming Victorian home situated on one of Batavia's oldest streets offers a spacious kitchen featuring a butcher block island, solid surface counter tops, a gas range, a refrigerator, and a new dishwasher. The first floor includes a walk-in pantry/laundry room, a formal dining room, a formal living room with a gas fireplace, a family room, and a convenient half bath. The second floor boasts 3 to 4 large bedrooms along with a full bathroom featuring a jetted tub and double sinks. Additionally, the property includes a two-car garage, a shed, and a fenced-in backyard. Sellers request 24 hours notice to show. Call Michelle Dills today at (585) 314-7269.