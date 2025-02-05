Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate: 16 N. Pearl St. Oakfield

NEW LISTING!!! 16 N Pearl Street Oakfield. Solid home with a great price tag! This home offers a good opportunity for someone to move right in and start making this unique home theirs! Situated on large lot in heart of the Village of Oakfield this home has large open floor plan with first floor bedroom and bath as well as a loft like upstairs with large bedroom and half bath plus super cool sitting area looking over entire downstairs and a large walk in closet/storage room. Your secret interior design dreams will be racing with all the super cool things that you could do in this home! Mechanically sound the roof is approximately 10 years old, furnace 3 years and an updated hot water tank will allow you to update elsewhere! Delayed consideration until Monday February 10 at 5:00 so you have a chance to see for yourself the endless opportunities :) Call Reliant Real Estate - 585-344-HOME (4663)