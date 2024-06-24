Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate - 17 Hart Street, Batavia

17 Hart Street, Batavia. Great home, great location!! This home is ready for someone new to move in and make their own! It offers a super spacious downstairs with a huge, bright living room with gas fireplace, formal dining area, large kitchen and first floor den/bedroom, if you would need. Currently used as rec/play room- with full bath attached and new sliding glass doors leading to back deck and awesome back yard! Upstairs has three more bedrooms and half bath. Upstairs bedrooms have hardwoods as well as a primary bedroom that a has door leading to a balcony porch - for those hot summer nites & firework watching!! Many updates including year old furnace and central air, and literally many new (days old) windows and sliding glass door! Back yard is best kept secret as it's extra deep(240') -going back to Douglas Street and with full frontage too!! Basement is extra large with some partial finished areas for extra play/work areas! No delays here, check it out and be home by Labor Day! Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663)