Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 38 East Main St. Pembroke

JUST LISTED! 38 East Main Street, Pembroke. Great location for this super affordably priced village home located in the Pembroke School System! This home is larger than appears from road side and offers a new owner a wonderful opportunity to slip into an affordably priced home while leaving a great opportunity to modernize and update with your own style and gain instant equity!! First floor is super spacious and has 2 first floor bedrooms, full bath and first floor laundry-there is a heated back room off of kitchen that makes for awesome pantry laundry storage area which is worth its weight in gold! The oversized front living room and formal dining as well as large eat in kitchen will make for great entertaining space without crowding anyone! Upstairs has large bedroom full bath and awesome huge walk in closet area or nook for all they toys and things you want put away! Outside is just plain great outdoor space from the quaint covered front porch for people or parade watching to the super deep backyard perfect for all the games you could think of! This home is definitely one to not overlook-someone will be gaining a great future investment!