Sponsored Post: New Listing from Reliant Real Estate, 7 West Ave, Elba



7 West Avenue Elba! Super solid and so so so charming! Unique and pretty STONE home - they honestly don't build them like this one anymore!! This lovely older home sits on Elba’s nicest avenue! This 2600+ sq. ft. home has been lovingly taken care of, maintained and updated throughout the years with updated mechanicals and modernized kitchen and baths; but keeping all the charm of the good ole days! Starting with the extra large and homey kitchen with pantry closet and sweet built-in wooden booths and table. There are tons of cupboards and beautiful large window for daydreaming; as you do your work! Large formal dining area with lovely wood and glass pocket doors lead to oversized foyer/sitting room and large living room with fireplace and lovely leaded glass windows. First floor also has bedroom and full bath if needed, but there are four more very large bedrooms upstairs as well. All the bedrooms are extra large and some with double closets to boot. There are lovely hardwood floors and one of the rooms currently has small kitchenette which could make a cool upstairs playroom/rec area/bonus room. Besides all of this don’t forget to enjoy the peaceful enclosed front porch for quiet afternoons and evenings as well as the awesome barn/outbuilding with large loft area and the super deep back yard. Located in heart of Village and steps away from park, Elba School, diner and candy store - this home will be sure to charm you! Call Reliant Real Estate today; call 585-344-HOME (4663).