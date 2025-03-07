Sponsored Post: New Listings from Reliant Real Estate! We can help change your housing situation

NEW! Click here to view 6544 Miller Road Elba. 32 YOUNG Ranch home on quiet rural road situated on 4.2 acres in Elba School District! This is a one owner home ready for new owners to make it their own. Updated throughout the years this home is in move in condition with spacious first floor plan. Kitchen has plenty of cupboards and good sized pantry closet and 1/2 bath for your guests upon entry. Living/dining room is large and brite with pretty hardwood floors and cozy wood stove with hearth to take the chill off! There are also two good sized bedrooms and full bath -everything all within reach on main floor! Attached two car garage leads to extra large partially finished full basement that offers so much extra space to putter around or fully finish off for extra spread out room if wanted! The yard is just waiting for you and SPRING to arrive and enjoy!



NEW! Click here to view West Main Street Road, Batavia (Town). SHOVEL READY!! This property is ready for you to hit the ground running when you are READY TO BUILD as current owner has DONE ALL THE DETAIL WORK already!!Site work completed with survey, perc test/wastewater treatment plan, building plan, building permit AND housing blueprints should you want!! This 1+ acre lot is conveniently located to all major routes and two thruway exits not to mention shopping restaurants and more-ALSO located in Pembroke School System as an added bonus!!



