Sponsored Post: New listings from Reliant Real Real Estate

Country mouse or city house - YOU DECIDE!!

3394 Pike Road Alexander - Solid country ranch that checks all the boxes-Super affordable, great location and ready for immediate occupancy!! If you are looking for home in quiet country setting yet close to everything this solid ranch in Alexander School System is it. Inside has a simple but super functional layout with plenty of natural light- living room has tongue and groove wood esthetic with pretty stone fireplace and kitchen has plenty of cupboards and a dining area next to pretty bay window and door that open to extra large deck for summer entertaining and beautiful views! There is also a partially finished basement area and offers loads of opportunity for more hang out space or storage! This home is situated on a beautiful lot with great views in all directions-whether starting out or downsizing this is definitely one to check out!

166 State Street Batavia-City - Solid City home in super convenient location with one of the best views right outside your front door!! This home offers a lot for the price -4 bedrooms 2 full baths extra large living room which leads to bright and sunny enclosed front porch/sitting room with very pretty wood and glass French doors! There is a pretty back entranceway leading into very homey and cozy kitchen which instantly makes you feel at home! There is a first floor room with full bath and laundry currently used as first floor bedroom but which also could be used for kitchen dining area or office! Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. Home is very well kept and mechanically sound with brand new furnace! Outside the home is such a bonus with a very large and fully fenced back yard and an oversized back deck perfect for summer evenings and friendly gatherings. With the home directly across from the pretty Centennial Park this really gives you the best of all worlds with city convenience and beautiful greenspace!!

