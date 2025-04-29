Sponsored Post: Northgate Free Methodist Rummage Sale is coming up! Drop off your donations

Northgate Rummage Sale • Join us on May 9–10 at the Northgate Youth & Community Center for our Rummage Sale! Come browse a wide variety of gently used items and support the community through your purchases.

Donation Drop-off: Monday–Wednesday, May 5–7 |10:00 AM – 1:00 PM & 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM



Please note: We will not accept mugs, VHS tapes, non-flat screen TVs, adult clothing/shoes, car seats, cribs, flammable or hazardous materials, or firearms. All acceptable items should be clean and in good condition. Electronics and similar items should be in working order.

Location of Donation drop off and Sale: Northgate Youth & Community Center 350 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020