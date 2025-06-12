 Skip to main content

Sponsored Post: OPEN DAILY! Visit the Northgate Community Playground this summer

By Sponsored Post
Northgate Free Methodist Church

Welcome to the Northgate Community Playground—a safe, welcoming space where kids can play and families can connect! Open daily from dawn to dusk, the playground is just one part of Northgate’s backyard. While you're here, explore our Prayer Walk and Disc Golf Course located just behind the playground.
Location: 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020

Authentically Local