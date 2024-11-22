Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday - 50 S. Main Street, Oakfield! Call Reliant Real Estate today

OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW (Saturday from 11am - 12:30pm).

50 S Main Street, Oakfield

Here’s your opportunity to move right in to a super solid and clean Village home in great location! This 3 bedroom home has great layout and space-definitely appears much larger than sq footage indicates! First floor features welcoming back mudroom with laundry and leads into a bright and cherry kitchen with new laminate flooring tons of cupboards, oversized island perfect for doing all your cooking prep or entertaining or work from home station! Formal dining room was fully gutted rewired and insulated and leads to oversized living-room. Main floor also has first floor bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has two good sized bedrooms and living space perfect for sitting area/toy room/office space. The home sits on a fantastic deep Village lot , fully landscaped with awesome large two tiered low maintenance deck. The rear yard is also fully fenced perfect for pets, kids or gardens! There is also a 20x28 garage and a 10x12 shed both with electric for all your outside storage needs or hobbies The yard adds so much opportunity for those who love hanging out and has one of the most unique gold fish ponds you will come across! The home is within walking distance of school, shopping and restaurants as well as being minutes from thruway entrance. This home has been well maintained and is ready to go now! Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME(4663).