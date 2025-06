9 Norris Avenue Batavia! Look no further! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in City of Batavia! Well maintained, character and charm abound in this class American Foursquare style home! You'll love the location and enjoy meeting your neighbors from the spacious front porch! Inside, you've got everything you need including a walk up attic, 1st floor full bath, and 1st floor laundry! Don't let this one pass you by - come see it!