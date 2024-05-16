Sponsored Post: OPEN HOUSE this weekend - 20 Ellicott Street, Batavia! Call Priya Rathod today for more details

20 Ellicott Avenue, Batavia - Open House: Saturday (5/18) 1-3pm, Sunday (5/19) 12-2pm. Step into this exquisite Victorian residence on the beloved Ellicott Ave. A spacious kitchen with Corian countertops, a farmhouse sink, and a central island welcome you upon entry. Adjacent to the kitchen, discover a versatile space suitable for a bedroom or office. Next, find a charming full bath, featuring a claw foot tub. The spacious living room provides access to the enchanting wrap-around porch, perfect for serene evenings. Ascend to the 2nd floor and be greeted by a magnificent wooden foyer with leaded stained-glass windows. The sizable primary bedroom boasts an attached sleeping porch. Explore further to uncover a kitchen reminiscent of the home's past life as a triplex. For investors, you’ll find this property can easily be converted back. Continuing on, you’ll find a 2nd floor bathroom, featuring a newly tiled shower, a luxurious jacuzzi tub, and ample space to indulge in self-care. Laundry becomes a breeze with abundant storage and amenities. Finally, on the 3rd floor, discover two generously sized rooms, brimming with potential and awaiting your creative touch! Viewings start 5-16 (10am) offers due on 5-22 by 5pm.