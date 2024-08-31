Sponsored Post: Place your bids! The 2024 Gas & Steam Show Auction will take place online at Bontragerauction.com

Remote video URL



The 2024 Gas & Steam Show Auction will take place online at bontragerauction.com. Bidders can place their bids anytime from September 3rd through the 5th. There are over one thousand lots, including vehicles, machinery, farm implements, vintage advertising, ag-related collectibles, tools, and many more items. A live preview will take place Thursday, September 5th from 1 - 4 pm at 9921 Hickox Road, Alexander, NY, just 2 miles from the Steam Show grounds. Find out more and see the catalog at bontragerauction.com.