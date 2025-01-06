Sponsored Post: Price reduction on 260 Ross Street! Call Reliant Real Estate today



260 Ross Street Batavia-City. Super solid and well taken care of 3 bedroom ranch home ready for your immediate occupancy!! This home is clean, freshly painted thru out and has been well maintained and upgraded thru out the years!! This adorable home has a lot to offer and will surprise you with all that you can't see by driving by! The home is well laid out starting with large living room with pretty hardwood floors, oversized eat in kitchen and awesome huge pantry! There are three large bedrooms with hardwoods as well as plenty of closet space. One currently has laundry hookups should ups should you need/want first floor laundry capabilities! Downstairs is HUGE and provides a lot of additional living space! Partially finished with full bath it makes a fabulous recreation area. There is also tons of storage space and a place to have small workshop area as well. Not only is this home located in great quiet neighborhood but is located on half acre plus lot-the backyard will surprise you as it is fully fenced and private with large deck that overlooks a beautiful wooded lot not visible from the road!