Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate; Monday madness on 24 Columbia Avenue! Call us today

Solid house for the money and ready to move in immediately! This home has been freshly painted, cleaned and all new carpeting thru out! There are two xtra large bedrooms upstairs and first floor bedroom if needed-currently has laundry hook ups should you prefer first floor laundry. Living room and kitchen are both very spacious! Many upgrades thru out the years including brand new water lines from road to house. INCLUDED with the home is 20 Columbia Ave -true building lot with garage that has new trusses, siding and metal roof-used as driveway to 24 Columbia and provides perfect opportunity for hobbyist or someone who needs to also park their RV or any other toys! There’s a lot of opportunity here for the money!! Easy to see. Call Reliant Real Estate today 585-344- HOME (4663)