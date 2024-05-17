Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate: Open House tomorrow - 3220 Broadway Road, Alexander

3220 Broadway Road, Alexander

. Fantastic solid country ranch ready to go! This well taken care of home was completely gutted and remodeled 10 years ago so has little to nothing for the new owner to do but move in. Home has great curb appeal with double wide drive and open front porch and attached garage. When entering you are welcomed into oversized tiled mud room with first floor laundry, large pantry closet and half bath! From there you step into BEAUTIFUL open kitchen with gorgeous hickory cupboards and granite counter tops and oversized kitchen island for meal prep and entertaining! Bright and open large living/dining area with pretty hardwood floors throughout which leads you to screened enclosed back porch overlooking very pretty back yard and patio area! This home is located in Alexander School District and is perfect for starters or downsizers and is conveniently located for quick and easy commute to Buffalo or Batavia and with all the rural charm and peacefulness that you are looking for! Delayed negotiations until Monday May 20th at 7:00.