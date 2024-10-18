Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate - weekends are the best time to look at houses



7487 Fisher Road, Oakfield, New York 14125. Country hidden gem! One owner custom built home that was lovingly up-kept throughout the years and it shows! This ranch home has so much possibility for the new owners but can be immediately moved into as it is immaculate and freshly painted thruout and the hardwood floors shine! From walking into large breezeway entrance with parquet floors to the bright and homey large kitchen with plenty of cupboards and counter space you will be impressed with all the room thru out! The bedrooms are large with hardwood floors and closets and the oversized livingroom will make you just want to stay and relax! There are beautiful windows with gorgeous views and very pretty glass French doors to add to the charm. Downstairs adds an **ADDITIONAL almost 600 sq ft!** Clean and brite with cozy gas fireplace and walk out entrance to amazing back yard that boasts an **extra tax ID included with sale that adds an additional 7.4 acres and TWO barns!!**Taxes and assessment reflect both parcels Additionally there is central vac a tear off roof(2014) and charming Eternal Gas lite outside!! Come take a walk and enjoy all of this and more!!



24 Columbia Avenue, Batavia-City, New York 14020. Solid house for the money and ready to move in immediately! This home has been freshly painted, cleaned and all new carpeting thru out! There are two xtra large bedrooms upstairs and first floor bedroom if needed-currently has laundry hook ups should you prefer first floor laundry. Living room and kitchen are both very spacious! Many upgrades thru out the years including brand new water lines from road to house. INCLUDED with the home is 20 Columbia Ave -true building lot with garage that has new trusses, siding and metal roof-used as driveway to 24 Columbia and provides perfect opportunity for hobbyist or someone who needs to also park their RV or any other toys! There’s a lot of opportunity here for the money!! Easy to see!

Call Reliant Real Estate - 585-344-HOME (4663).