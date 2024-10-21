Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate: Why wouldn’t you dream about building your dream home on days like this

2730 W Main St Road Batavia-Town, NY 14020. Shovel ready! This property is ready for you to hit the ground running when you are ready to build because current owner has done all the detail work for you already!! Site work completed with survey, perc test/wastewater treatment plan, building permit AND housing blueprints should you want!! All the rest of the details can be worked out easily depending on what you want to do! This l plus acre lot is conveniently located to all major routes and two Thruway exits; not to mention shopping, restaurants, and more! ALSO, located in Pembroke School System as an added bonus! Call Reliant Real Estate - 585-344-HOME (4663)