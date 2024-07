Sponsored Post: Saturday - KIDS DAY TAKE TWO & HP HOOD DAY at the Fair

Saturday, July 27th - KIDS DAY TAKE TWO & HP HOOD DAY at the Fair

•. 8 AM Summer Kickoff Classic Open Horse Show Showmanship & Western ( Horse Area)

•. 8:30 AM – NIOGA Dairy Showmanship Show (Main Show Ring)

•. 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

•. 10:30 AM—NIOGA Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)

•. 12 PM – 9 PM—Midway Opens Kids 16 & Under Ride for $20/wristband from 12 PM—4PM

•. 1 PM – Color Wars (Grassy Area behind I-Got-It)

•. 3:30 PM- Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, In Memory of Duane Schmigel

•. 7 PM – Screaming Diesel Shootout Semi Pulls, Modified Pick up, Street Pick up, Mini Mod Tractors

•. 7 to 11:00 PM – Nerds Gone Wild – (Entertainment Tent)

**FIREWORKS at the completion of the Screaming Diesel Shootout**

•. 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Daily at the Fair:

Air Sculpture (Balloon Display and Demonstrations) (All Day Every Day)

Pig Racing – Show Schedule (SAT 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; SUN 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; MON 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; TUES 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; WED 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; THURS 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; FRI 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; SAT 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm)

Niagara Down Under (All Day Every Day)

Pony Rides (All Day Every Day)

Chain Saw Carver (All Day Every Day)

Fame Racing – Radio Controlled Car Racing (SAT 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; SUN 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; MON 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; TUES 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; WED 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; THURS 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; FRI 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; SAT 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm)

Fair Trivia Hunt – All Day (July 20th-26th) – Exhibition Building – DAILY PRIZES

Events & times on the schedule are subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.