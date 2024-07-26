Sponsored Post: Saturday nite at the Fair; Screamin' Diesel Spectacular!! Sponsored by Scofield Transfer & Recycling

Saturday July 27th at 7pm come out and enjoy the Saturday Night Screamin’ Diesel Spectacular! Come check out the Semi’s, Diesel pick ups, and mini modified tractor pull! Sponsored by Scofield Transfer & Recycling
Saturday July 27th at 7pm come out and enjoy the Saturday Night Screamin’ Diesel Spectacular! Come check out the Semi’s, Diesel pick ups, and mini modified tractor pull! Sponsored by Scofield Transfer & Recycling
Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service