Sponsored Post: Sports collects event at Batavia Downs promises memories and smiles

By James Fink

To Bobby McClaine, it is all about memories and smiles.

McClaine and his two business partners, Brian Burke and Chris Sabatello, are presenting the upcoming "Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Card Expo," set for Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at Batavia Downs.

The event, which features sports cards and memorabilia vendors and collectors along with a laundry list of former professional sports stars, is designed as a "family-friendly" gathering.

"We want to give everyone the experience of their lifetime," McClaine said.

Some come for the chance to buy sports-related cards and memorabilia. Others come to meet and rub shoulders with sports legends.

"It's all about the experience," McClaine said. "To see the smile on someone's face because they just met one of their sports heroes is priceless."

In addition to the deep pool of vendors, among the sports stars scheduled to appear to include current Buffalo Football Player Rasul Douglas and former National Football League stars as Thurman Thomas (Buffalo), Don Beebe (Buffalo), Lawrence Taylor (New York), Don Majkowski (Green Bay), Keith McKeller (Buffalo), Ron Jaworski (Philadelphia) and from the National Hockey League Dave Andreychuk (Buffalo), Wendel Clark (Toronto), Darryl Sittler (Toronto).

Also scheduled to appear is WWE star Kevin Nash, former Major League Baseball pitcher Jack Morris (Minnesota and Toronto) and actors Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos, The Matrix, The Fugitive) and D.B. Sweeney (Eight Men Out and Fire in the Sky)

McClaine and his partners have been presenting the Legends card expo since 2018 - usually twice a year at Batavia Downs.

Batavia Downs works for its central location between the Buffalo and Rochester markets, and the event serves as another way for the venue to attract visitors not only to the gaming and entertainment destination but also to Batavia.

"People do come in for these shows," McClaine said. "Especially something like this that is geared and designed as an all-age event."

The expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Admission is $10, with children under 12 years of age admitted for free. Admission includes a $10 "free play" at Batavia Downs.

James Fink writes on behalf of Batavia Downs.