Sponsored Post: Touch of fate led OTB's longest-tenured employee to Batavia Downs

By James Fink on behalf of Batavia Downs

Pauline Andrews considers it "almost fate" that she ended up working for Western Regional Off-Track Betting and Batavia Downs.

It falls back to her youth when her father, the late Charles Augello - a muck farmer from Elba - owned and raced harness horses at Batavia Downs, through his Little Five Stables.

On Labor Day, the Augello family would sit in a grandstand box and watch horses from Little Five Stables race.

And, during family dinners, her father would play tape recordings of Little Five horses winning races at Batavia Downs.

Andrews, 54, is currently the longest-tenured WROTB/Batavia Downs employee as she heads into her 36th year with the organization.

After having a series of jobs, Andrews is currently executive secretary to WROTB President/CEO Henry Wojtaszek and other top officials as well as the agency's board of directors.

"It's like I grew up here," Andrews said. "I feel very fortunate to have worked here for so long”.

In 1988 Andrews went to work for Batavia Downs not long after graduating from Elba Central High School she said in the organization's "Dial-A-Bet" offices on Ellicott Street in Batavia taking telephone bets.

Andrews was promoted to receptionist at the Ellicott Street offices and later worked in the organization's accounting and payroll departments before being named executive secretary in 2014.

"I view my role as making Henry's and the board and executive staff as easy as possible," Andrews said.

Andrews has institutional and historical knowledge that is viewed as priceless within the WROTB/Batavia Downs network. Yet, she downplays that role.

"It's just because I've been here for over 35 years," Andrews said.

The loyalty to her job serves as a snapshot of the large number of long-term employees at WROTB and Batavia Downs.

"Why would I leave?" Andrews asked. "I've worked with so many people here for so many years, They are like family to me."

James Fink writes on behalf of Batavia Downs. Sponsored Post paid for by Batavia Downs.