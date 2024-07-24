Sponsored Post: Wednesday - KIDS DAY & CHAPIN MANUFACTURING DAY at the Fair

Wednesday, July 24th - KIDS DAY & CHAPIN MANUFACTURING DAY at the Fair
• 8 AM – 4-H Meat & Dairy Goat Show (Show Arena)
• 10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open
• 12 PM – 4-H Gymkhana Horse Show (Horse Arena)
• 12:30 PM – Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, In Memory of Duane Schmigel
• 12 PM – 9 PM—Midway Opens, Kids 16 & Under Ride for $20/wristband 12 PM-4 PM
• 1 PM – 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (Show Arena)
• 2 PM – Color Wars (Grassy Area behind I-Got-It)
• 4 PM – 4-H Hog Show (Show Arena)
• 4 PM – Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
• 6:30 PM – 100 Lap Enduro (Grandstand)
• 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Daily at the Fair:
- Air Sculpture (Balloon Display and Demonstrations) (All Day Every Day)
- Pig Racing – Show Schedule (SAT 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; SUN 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; MON 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; TUES 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; WED 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; THURS 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; FRI 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; SAT 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm)
- Niagara Down Under (All Day Every Day)
- Pony Rides (All Day Every Day)
- Chain Saw Carver (All Day Every Day)
- Fame Racing – Radio Controlled Car Racing (SAT 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; SUN 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; MON 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; TUES 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; WED 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; THURS 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; FRI 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; SAT 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm)
- Fair Trivia Hunt – All Day (July 20th-26th) – Exhibition Building – DAILY PRIZES
Events & times on the schedule are subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.