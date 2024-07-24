 Skip to main content

Sponsored Post: Wednesday - KIDS DAY & CHAPIN MANUFACTURING DAY at the Fair

By Sponsored Post
Genesee County Fair

Wednesday, July 24th - KIDS DAY & CHAPIN MANUFACTURING DAY at the Fair

•  8 AM – 4-H Meat & Dairy Goat Show (Show Arena)
•  10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open
•  12 PM – 4-H Gymkhana Horse Show (Horse Arena)
•  12:30 PM – Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, In Memory of Duane Schmigel
•  12 PM – 9 PM—Midway Opens, Kids 16 & Under Ride for $20/wristband  12 PM-4 PM
•  1 PM – 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (Show Arena)
•  2 PM – Color Wars (Grassy Area behind I-Got-It)
•  4 PM – 4-H Hog Show (Show Arena)
•  4 PM – Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
•  6:30 PM – 100 Lap Enduro (Grandstand) 
•  10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Daily at the Fair:

  • Air Sculpture (Balloon Display and Demonstrations) (All Day Every Day)
  • Pig Racing – Show Schedule (SAT 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; SUN 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; MON 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; TUES 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; WED 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm;  THURS 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; FRI 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm; SAT 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm)
  • Niagara Down Under (All Day Every Day)
  • Pony Rides (All Day Every Day)
  • Chain Saw Carver (All Day Every Day)
  • Fame Racing – Radio Controlled Car Racing (SAT 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; SUN 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; MON 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; TUES 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; WED 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; THURS 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; FRI 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm; SAT 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm)
  • Fair Trivia Hunt – All Day (July 20th-26th) – Exhibition Building – DAILY PRIZES
    Events & times on the schedule are subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with changes.

