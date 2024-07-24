Sponsored Post: Wednesday - KIDS DAY & CHAPIN MANUFACTURING DAY at the Fair

Wednesday, July 24th - KIDS DAY & CHAPIN MANUFACTURING DAY at the Fair

• 8 AM – 4-H Meat & Dairy Goat Show (Show Arena)

• 10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open

• 12 PM – 4-H Gymkhana Horse Show (Horse Arena)

• 12:30 PM – Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, In Memory of Duane Schmigel

• 12 PM – 9 PM—Midway Opens, Kids 16 & Under Ride for $20/wristband 12 PM-4 PM

• 1 PM – 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (Show Arena)

• 2 PM – Color Wars (Grassy Area behind I-Got-It)

• 4 PM – 4-H Hog Show (Show Arena)

• 4 PM – Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)

• 6:30 PM – 100 Lap Enduro (Grandstand)

• 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close



Daily at the Fair: