Sponsored Post: Welcome home; 96 South Pearl Street, Oakfield

Welcome home to 96 S Pearl in Oakfield School District! This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home includes a recently updated bathroom and a first-floor laundry area for added convenience. The main level also features a new mudroom with built-in storage and tile flooring. Two bedrooms have updated finishes, including LTV flooring. This expansive kitchen accommodates a dining area, and the living room includes a wood-burning stove. The property sits on nearly an acre, with a U-shaped driveway and a deep backyard highlighted by a mature weeping willow tree. An outbuilding offers additional storage or workspace, and there is a patio located along one side. Call Sunny Rathod today -- 585-813-2445.