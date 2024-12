Alexander beat Elba 68-32 in the first round of the Peter Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament in the small school division at Genesee Community College on Friday.

Kingston Woods scored 16 points for the Trojans, and Dylan Pohl scored 14.

Nicholas Scott and Ryan Marsceill each scored 10 for the Lancers.

Photos by Debra Reilly.