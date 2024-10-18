Alexander proves itself a tough opponent for OAE with 47-14 win

On Thursday at Genesee Community College against Oakfield-Alabama Elba, the Alexander Trojans started hot and keep the heat through all four quarters of football for a 47-14 win.

The Trojans drove down the field with their opening possession, capping the drive with a TD run from Junior Kingston Woods from three yards out.

A stout defense gave the Trojans their second possession soon after and Brody Heckman tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Duke Snyder. With a two-point conversion, Alexander led 14-0.

On its next possession, OAE put together a drive of its own to make the score 14-7, but Alexander answered with a 92-yard kickoff return by Kingston Woods.

Four minutes later, Damien Hale sprung loose and scored on a run up the middle from 17 yards out. Melissa Sawyer's kick was good, notching the score at 28-7 into the half.

In the third, Ryder Reichert scored from three yards out, extending the lead to 34-7.

OAE put together another drive of its own, making it 34-14.

Early in the fourth Heckman, ran a keeper from nine yards out for a TD and Sawyer's kick was good 41-14.

Later in the fourth, Hale scored on a 35-yard run that included braking four tackles, wrapping up the scoring at 47-14.