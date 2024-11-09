Alexander tops OAE 14-7 in Class D semifinal at GCC

Alexander topped Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in a battle of Genesee County rivals in the Class D semifinal at GCC on Friday night.

The Trojans won 14-7.

For Alexander, touchdowns were scored by Ryder Reichert and Jacob Brooks on a 21-yard pass from Kaden Torres.

OAE Statistics:

Sr RB/LB Avery Watterson - 9 Carries, 62 Yards, 10 Tackles, 2 TFLs

Sr DL Ryan Stymus - 11 Tackles, 2 TFLs

SR LB Jack Cianfrini - 8 Tackles, 2 TFLs

JR RB Hunter Tobolski - 1 Rushing TD (5 Yards)

The Class D title will be decided on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Rush Henrietta High School, with Alexander facing the Avon Riverawks.

Photos by Kristin Smith.