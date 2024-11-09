 Skip to main content

Alexander tops OAE 14-7 in Class D semifinal at GCC

By Staff Writer

Alexander topped Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in a battle of Genesee County rivals in the Class D semifinal at GCC on Friday night.

The Trojans won 14-7. 

For Alexander, touchdowns were scored by Ryder Reichert and Jacob Brooks on a 21-yard pass from Kaden Torres. 

OAE Statistics:

  • Sr RB/LB Avery Watterson - 9 Carries, 62 Yards, 10 Tackles, 2 TFLs
  • Sr DL Ryan Stymus - 11 Tackles, 2 TFLs
  • SR LB Jack Cianfrini - 8 Tackles,  2 TFLs
  • JR RB Hunter Tobolski - 1 Rushing TD (5 Yards)

The Class D title will be decided on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Rush Henrietta High School, with Alexander facing the Avon Riverawks.

 Photos by Kristin Smith.

