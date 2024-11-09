Alexander tops OAE 14-7 in Class D semifinal at GCC

Alexander topped Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in a battle of Genesee County rivals in the Class D semifinal at GCC on Friday night.
The Trojans won 14-7.
For Alexander, touchdowns were scored by Ryder Reichert and Jacob Brooks on a 21-yard pass from Kaden Torres.
OAE Statistics:
- Sr RB/LB Avery Watterson - 9 Carries, 62 Yards, 10 Tackles, 2 TFLs
- Sr DL Ryan Stymus - 11 Tackles, 2 TFLs
- SR LB Jack Cianfrini - 8 Tackles, 2 TFLs
- JR RB Hunter Tobolski - 1 Rushing TD (5 Yards)
The Class D title will be decided on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Rush Henrietta High School, with Alexander facing the Avon Riverawks.
Photos by Kristin Smith.