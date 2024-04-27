Alexander's Madison Boyce tosses one-hitter, whiffs

Madison Boyce was in control on the mound as she tossed a one-hit, 13 K on Friday night in Alexander.

Boyce went 7 innings and didn't surrender an earned run while walking only two batters.

The Trojans beat the Byron-Bergen Bees 9-1.

The Trojan offense was led by Melissa Sawyer as she went 4-for-5 with one run scored and three RBIs. Ava Yax was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Melanie Bump went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Ava Yax went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases. Madison Boyce went 2-for-4 with two runs scored a walk and an RBI. Carley Shepard added an RBI Triple on the day.

"It was good to build on yesterday’s win with another consistent day for our team," said Coach John Goodenbury. "With this crazy spring weather, we just want to be able to play consistent ball, and now we are starting to. Sawyer and Bump have been seeing the ball really well lately and have had a big impact on our offense. Together, these two girls are 13-for-17 with 12 RBIs in our last two games alone. The rest of our team is also starting to hit the gaps instead of finding the defense, and that’s huge. We are gaining momentum, and it's exciting."