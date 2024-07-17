Anthony Fernandez's journey to leading Peace Frog, the ultimate Doors tribute band

Submitted photo

By James Fink

Two events helped lay the foundation that led to Anthony Fernandez creating “Peace Frog,” a Doors tribute band.

And, both happened when Fernandez was 11 years old.

First came his viewing of “Apocalypse Now,” the Francis Ford Coppola-directed Vietnam-era movie that used the Doors “The End” in key scenes. The song became a lifelong hook for Fernandez, now 56.

Then he read Danny Sugarman and Jerry Hopkins’ best-selling Jim Morrison biography “No One Here Gets Out Alive’ about the life and times of the Doors’ lead singer.

Taken together, they became a seminal moment for Fernandez.

"It was the first book (‘No One Here Gets Out Alive’) that I read cover-to-cover,” Fernandez said.

Since 1998, Fernandez has led Peace Frog, a Doors tribute band, that will be playing July 19 at Batavia Downs as part of its summer concert series. Fernandez, like Morrison, is the lead singer.

“It is just part of my personal relationship I’ve had with Jim Morrison and the Doors since I was 11,” Fernandez said.

Peace Frog is considered one of the top Doors’ tribute bands. Like the Doors, the four-piece band includes Fernandez on vocals, Brad Watson on keyboards, Tyler Thigpen on guitar and Adam Thompson on drums.

The band has a deep following, having played in 30 states plus Mexico, Australia, Canada and Greece.

The set list, which varies from show to show, includes hits and well-known songs as well as lesser played Doors’ tunes.

Yes, “Riders on the Storm” and “Light My Fire” will be played but so will others like the “Alabama Song” or “Tell All the People.”

“On stage, I channel what I call the intellectual Jim Morrison, not the destructive one,” Fernandez said. “I’ve done every song by the Doors that’s out there."

As for Fernandez himself, he has played and sung with former Doors members guitarist Robbie Krieger and the late keyboardist Ray Manzarek

Fernandez began his singing career with attending the University of Hawaii, where he started out singing in cover bands. When he returned to Los Angeles - his hometown - in 1996, Fernandez continued singing in local bands before a friend said he sounded like Morrison and maybe he should front a Doors cover band. Thus, Peace Frog was born.

A key moment came with a weekly booking at the Venice (Beach) Bistro that turned into a 12-year gig every Sunday night. Their run began in 1998.

“That’s what really cemented the band,” Fernandez said.

From there, out-of-town and out-of-country bookings followed.

The bookings are sandwiched between Fernandez’ “day job”, serving as political science and Chicano studies professor at Pierce College in Los Angeles.

“It does keep me busy and current,” Fernandez said.

Tickets are on sale through www.bataviaconcerts.com.

