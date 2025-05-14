Attica’s late rally to tie falls short as the Trojans respond with 6 runs to seal the win 10-4

Alexander beat Attica on the day of the Trojans' Senior Game on Tuesday, 10-5.

The Trojans answered a late rally by Attica, scoring four runs and tying the game, with six runs in the sixth inning.

Emily Pietrzykowski tripled, scoring two runs, Melanie Bump laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run, and Felski tripled, scoring three runs. Sophomore Ella Felski led the Trojans at the plate and provided clutch hitting that put the game out of reach for Attica.

Pietrzykowski earned the win for Alexander. The righty surrendered five hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out eight and walking six.

Sophomore Haley Mills took the loss for Attica. The starter went six innings, giving up 10 runs (six earned) on 10 hits, striking out three and walking four. Piorun led Attica with two runs batted in. The outfielder went 3-for-4 on the day.

Alexander piled up 10 hits in the game. Melissa Sawyer, Yax, and Pietrzykowski each collected multiple hits for Alexander.



Hitting:

Ella Felski went 3-for-4 with a triple, 4 RBIs, 2 runs, stolen base

Melissa Sawyer went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, run, walk

Ava Yax went 2-for-3 with an RBI, 2 runs, walk, stolen base

Emili Pietrzykowski went 2-for-4 with a Triple, 2 RBIs, and a run scored

Pitching:

Emily Pietrzykowski – Win, 7 Innings, 5 hits allowed, 4 earned runs allowed, 6 walks issued and 8 punch outs.

"This was senior night for our girls, and the way it played out felt like a movie script," said Coach John Goodenbury. "After giving up four runs in the top of the sixth, I told them in the dugout, 'This is your script to write, go out and write it.' They went out there, fought for it, and made it happen. It was a great moment for their families to see them respond that way on an emotional senior night. We needed this win to stay in contention to win the GR (Division 1).

"I also want to give credit to Attica’s pitcher Haley Mills; she’s a developing pitcher and is going to be a force for Attica over the next couple of years. She’s poised, she battles, and I had the pleasure of having her fill in with our travel team last summer. I know she’s only going to keep rising to the top, and she won’t be easy next year."

Photo by Makenna Boyce.