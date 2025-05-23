Baseball: Batavia defeats Aquinas 20-8 in Class B playoff

Batavia exploded for 10 runs in the second inning and never looked back, rolling to a 20-8 win over Aquinas in the Section V Class B baseball sectional playoffs Friday.

The Blue Devils sent 15 hitters to the plate in the second, drawing eight walks and collecting four hits to seize control early. Batavia finished with 13 hits on the day.

Bronx Buchholz earned the win, pitching five innings while allowing just one hit, no earned runs, and striking out six. Brady Mazur and Maggio Buchholz handled the final two innings in relief.

Lakoda Mruczek went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Brady Mazur was 2-for-2, scoring four runs and driving in one. Nolan Ball reached base all five times, walking four times and scoring four runs. Jameson Motyka was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Maggio Buchholz added two hits and three runs. Brock Bigsby tripled, scored three runs, and drove in two. Brady Carney and Champ Buchholz each had an RBI.

“We’ve played really well the last couple times out, and we're hitting our stride at the right time,” Batavia coach Michael Sputore said.

Batavia plays Pittsford Mendon on Tuesday in Mendon.

"They’re the number one seed so that says a lot about them, and our boys will be up for the challenge,” Sputore said.