Baseball: Batavia explodes for 15-run sixth, routs Attica on Senior Night

Brady Mazur pitched 6 innings, allowed three hits, four strikeouts and one error in the Batavia victory.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia’s bats broke loose in the sixth inning, powering a 24-2 victory over Attica on Senior Night, Thursday night, at Dwyer Stadium.

The Blue Devils sent 19 batters to the plate in the sixth, racking up 15 runs on 13 hits. They finished with 24 runs on 23 hits overall, with every starter collecting at least one hit and scoring a run.

“We’ve been struggling to get big hits with runners in scoring position, but tonight it clicked,” Batavia coach Michael Sputore said. “We scored 12 runs with two outs and had 11 hits with two outs.”

Jameson Motyka led the charge, going 4-for-4 with four runs, a double and an RBI. Lakoda Mruczek finished 4-for-5 with three runs, two doubles and four RBI. Brady Mazur, who also earned the win on the mound, went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs.

“Brady threw very well for us tonight, keeping the Attica hitters off balance and challenging them,” Sputore said.

Maggio Buchholz added a triple among his three hits, scoring three times and driving in three. Carter Mullen and Bronx Buchholz each had two hits, combining for five runs and four RBI.

Attica scored in the top of the first, but Mazur settled in, tossing six innings and allowing just three hits, striking out four and giving up one earned run.

“Proud of the boys tonight,” Sputore said. “It was a nice way to bounce back after a challenging week for us.”

Batavia improved to 9-8 overall and 5-3 in league play. The Blue Devils close out the regular season at Brockport on Friday at 5 p.m.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene