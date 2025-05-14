Baseball: Caparco’s Walk-Off Lifts Elba in Extra-Inning Thriller Over Bergen

Mark Caparco delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning as Elba rallied to defeat Byron-Bergen in extra innings on Wednesday night.

Nicholas Scott earned the win for Elba with 7 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. After surrendering a bloop single in the first, Scott settled in and allowed just one more hit the rest of the way, finishing with 10 strikeouts.

Mason Vigiano came on to record the final two outs and notch the save.

Caparco finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, including his game-winning gapper. Scott also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Bing Zuber contributed, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while Vigiano added an RBI single.

After falling behind early, Elba responded by tying the game and ultimately prevailing in extras.

“We’ve talked a lot about how our energy and toughness directly impact winning baseball,” said Coach Andrew Boyce. “Tonight, the boys battled back after taking a haymaker in the first. That’s the kind of game we’ll remember come sectionals when we need to dig deep. Elba baseball is a tough out for anyone.”

Elba will look to build on this momentum as the postseason approaches.

Photos by Kristin Smith