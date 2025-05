Elba won its second game in a row on Friday, but more significantly, broke an eight-game losing streak against Oakfield-Alabama with a 7-3 win.

Alex Rascoe led the offense, going 4-4 with five RBIs.

Mason Vigiano got the win, going six innings, giving up eight hits but only one run (earned), while striking out seven.

The Lancers improve to 7-5, and the Hornets, who have lost four of their last five games, drop to 6-8.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski