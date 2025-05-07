Baseball: Elba no-hits Jasper-Troupsburg, wins 6-1

Mason Vigiano and Ryan Marsceill combined for a no-hitter after a two-hour ride to Jasper-Troupsburg for the game.

The Lancers beat the home team 6-1.

Vigiano went six innings and fanned 10 while walking one. Marsceill came on in the seventh to get the final three outs.

Offense:

Mark Caparco, 3-3, 3 runs, walk, 2 stolen bases, double

Fletcher Norton, 3-4, 3 RBIs, run, double

Nicholas Scott, 3-3, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases

"In a game that we had to travel two hours to play, I am proud of my team for getting off the bus, as the coaches say, and putting it on them early," said Coach Andrew Boyce. "Nicky had a moon shot in the top of the first, 350+ over the fence. Glad to see our boys having fun and getting us to 7-2. Mason gave us a start most coaches can’t dream up, working corners. His breaking ball had a great snap, and the fastball popped the glove. Keep stacking days, boys."

