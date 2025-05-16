Baseball: Elba tops Oakfield-Alabama, Rascoe leads offense in key win

Elba avenged an early-season loss to Oakfield-Alabama, riding strong pitching from Mason Vigiano and a breakout night from freshman Alex Rascoe to a 7-1 victory Friday.

Vigiano worked six innings, scattering eight hits and striking out seven. Ryan Marsceill came on in relief and recorded the save.

“Mason was absolutely dealing tonight,” Elba coach Andrew Boyce said. “Anytime we needed a ground ball or a can-of-corn fly ball, he delivered on the mound. The work he puts in year-round is really showing.”

Rascoe sparked the offense, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored. Nicholas Scott went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk.

Mark Caparco added a double, scored three runs and walked once.

“In a game my boys had marked on the schedule since our first loss of the season came to Oakfield, they really wanted this one bad and came out and executed to perfection against one of the best-coached ball clubs in Section V,” Boyce said.

Elba improved to 11-4 and continues a busy stretch with games at Lyndonville on Saturday, Notre Dame on Monday and Pembroke on Tuesday.

“The boys are buzzing and we are getting key contributions from all 13 guys on the roster,” Boyce said. “There’s still a lot of work left to do.”

