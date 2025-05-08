Baseball: Hornets and Trojans combine for 23 runs

There were a lot of runs scored on Wednesday when Oakfield-Alabama and Alexander met for a sun-drenched baseball game in Oakfield.

The Hornets scored 12 runs to 11 for the Trojans.

OA also out-hit Alexander, 13-12.

Avery Watterson got the win, going six innings and giving up 11 hits and 10 runs, seven earned, while walking five and recording 10 strikeouts.

Oakfield-Alabama offense:

Avery Watterson, 2-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases

Jackson Gilbert, 1-4, run, stolen base

Jack Cianfrini, 3-5, double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs , stolen base

David Schnaufer, 3-4, double, 5 RBIs, stolen base

Levi Kabel, 3-4, 2 runs, stolen base

Alexander offense: