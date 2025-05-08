Baseball: Hornets and Trojans combine for 23 runs

There were a lot of runs scored on Wednesday when Oakfield-Alabama and Alexander met for a sun-drenched baseball game in Oakfield.
The Hornets scored 12 runs to 11 for the Trojans.
OA also out-hit Alexander, 13-12.
Avery Watterson got the win, going six innings and giving up 11 hits and 10 runs, seven earned, while walking five and recording 10 strikeouts.
Oakfield-Alabama offense:
- Avery Watterson, 2-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases
- Jackson Gilbert, 1-4, run, stolen base
- Jack Cianfrini, 3-5, double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs , stolen base
- David Schnaufer, 3-4, double, 5 RBIs, stolen base
- Levi Kabel, 3-4, 2 runs, stolen base
Alexander offense:
- Leo Marzolf, 3-4, 3 RBIs, run, walk
- Alexander Bartholomew, 2-, 2 RBIs, run
- Leo Egloff, 1-4, double, 2 RBIs, run, walk, stolen base
- Sean Pietrzykowski, 3-4, double, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, walk, stolen base
- Duke Snyder, 1-3, run, 2 walks, stolen base