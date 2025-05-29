Baseball: Kendall walks off Oakfield-Alabama, 3-2

Kendall edged Oakfield-Alabama 3-2 in eight innings on Wednesday.

Kendall collected 10 hits and did not commit an error, while Oakfield-Alabama had eight hits and two errors.

Oakfield-Alabama scored first with a run in the second inning. Kendall answered in the bottom half. Oakfield-Alabama added another in the fourth, but Kendall tied it in the sixth. The game remained tied going into the seventh. Kendall walked it off in the bottom of the inning.

Jack Cianfrini and Avery Watterson each had two hits for Oakfield-Alabama. David Schnaufer pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits, with two strikeouts and three walks.

Nic Cole got the complete-game win for Kendall, giving up two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski