Baseball: Le Roy beats Attica 19-3 in Class B opener



Le Roy advanced in the Class B sectionals with a commanding 19-3 win over Attica on Friday.

Senior Luke Lathan set the tone on the mound, pitching five strong innings and allowing just two hits and one run to earn the victory. Freshman Jude Christ finished the job, tossing the final two innings and surrendering only two hits.

At the plate, the Knights’ offense was relentless. Alex Spezzano, Brady McClurg, and Jake Higgins each collected two hits, while Cam Wilson, Peter Clark, Jace Jedrewski, Jude Christ, and Jagger Smith all contributed with a hit apiece.

With the win, Le Roy moves on to face the winner of the Dansville-Haverling matchup on Tuesday.



Photos by Leslie Higgins