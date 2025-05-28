Baseball: Le Roy edges Haverling, 3-1, to reach Class B semifinals

Le Roy edges Haverling, 3-1, to reach Class B semifinals

Behind a dominant outing from Alex Spezzano and some highlight-reel defense, Le Roy advanced to the Section V Class B baseball semifinals Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Haverling.

Spezzano tossed a complete game two-hitter, striking out seven.

After Haverling’s Dylan Wenban reached on an error and scored in the first, Spezzano allowed just one hit the rest of the way.

Le Roy’s defense came up big, highlighted by left fielder Jude Sherman’s diving catch to end the fourth and strand a runner. At the plate, Adam Woodworth and Jake Higgins drew back-to-back walks in the fourth, pulled off a double steal, and both scored—Woodworth on a wild pitch and Higgins on a fielder’s choice by Holden Sullivan. Higgins later drove in Woodworth with an RBI single in the fifth.

Jude Christ and Jagger Smith added hits for Le Roy. Haverling’s Gage Thomas pitched well in the loss, allowing just four hits.

Le Roy moves on to face No. 3 seed Wayland-Cohocton in Thursday’s semifinal.

Photos by Leslie Higgins.