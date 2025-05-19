Baseball: Le Roy prevails in pitchers’ duel with walk-off win

Le Roy walked off with a 3-2 extra-innings win over Dansville on Sunday, capping a tense pitchers’ duel with a single from Jagger Smith in the bottom of the ninth.

Alex Spezzano went the distance for Le Roy, allowing no walks and striking out six while scattering eight hits. Dansville’s Nolan DeZorn pitched eight strong innings, striking out 14 and giving up seven hits.

Le Roy struck early. Spezzano led off the game with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Brady McClurg, and scored when Adam Woodworth and Jake Higgins hit back-to-back doubles for a 2-0 lead.

Dansville responded in the third. Jake Kreiley was hit by a pitch, and the Mustangs followed with four consecutive hits. Carson Mays drove in a run with an RBI single, and the tying run scored on an error. Le Roy left fielder Jude Sherman ended the threat with a diving catch, leaving the bases loaded.

In the ninth, Austin Cordaro singled with one out, moved to second on a passed ball, and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jude Christ. Smith then delivered the game-winning RBI single on the first pitch he saw.

Le Roy improved to 14-3 and will finish the regular season Monday night at Livonia.

Photos by Leslie Higgins