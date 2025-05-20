Baseball: Le Roy tops Livonia in high-scoring regular season finale

Le Roy closed its regular season with a win over Livonia in a game that stretched late into the night on Monday.

Jake Higgins drove in the winning run, scoring Brady McClurg.

The game went 10 innings with Le Roy coming out on top, 14-13.

The game featured 115 batters, 392 pitches, 25 walks, 23 hits, 23 strikeouts, 10 unearned runs, and 16 runs scored after the fifth inning. Both teams traded leads throughout the contest.

Peter Clark earned the win for Le Roy. The senior catcher and pitcher allowed two hits and three runs over four innings, striking out five and walking six.

Le Roy finished the season with 10 games in 12 days, winning 8 of their last 10 to end at 15-3.

Photos by Leslie Higgins