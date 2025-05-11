Baseball: Le Roy walks it off in seventh, beating O-A 4-3

Le Roy broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday to beat Oakfield-Alabama 4-3.
Peter Clark went all seven innings to get the win, striking out 11, giving up five hits, three earned runs and walking three.
For the Hornets, David Schnaufer went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering eight hits, four runs (three earned), and striking out 14.
Knight's Offense:
- Alex Spezzano, 2-4, RBI, run
- Brady McClurg, 1-3, RBI, run
- Adam Woodworth, 1-3, run
- Jake Higgins, 2-3, 2 RBIs
Hornet's Offense:
- Avery Watterson, 0-2, run, walk, stolen base
- Hunter Tobolski, 1-2, run, walk
- Jackson Gilbert, 2-3, 3 RBIs, stolen base
Le Roy is now 10-1 on the season. O-A is 6-5.
Photos by Jordyn Tobolski