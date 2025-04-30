Baseball: Nick Scott tops 100 career Ks in Elba's win over Attica

Elba's Nick Scott surpassed 100 strikeouts in his high school career, fanning 10 in a 12-1 win on Monday over Attica.

He now has 109 Ks in his career.

He gave up one run and walked one batter.

Offense:

Brendan Porey, 2-3, walk, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 stolen bases. Porey is hitting .667 on the year so far.

Nick Scott, 1-3, RBI, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases, one walk.

Alex Rascoe, 2-4, RBI, run, 2 stolen bases.

"I'm very proud of our team," said Coach Andrew Boyce. "We challenged them yesterday at practice to jump out to an early lead, and that's exactly what they did. I couldn't be more proud. 6-0 is great, but the boys need to stay humble and keep stacking days. All 13 players saw at least 2 innings of work today, and all contributed to a great team win."

Photos by Krisin Smith.