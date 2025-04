Baseball: O-A beats Attica 12-2

Oakfield-Alabama beat Attica in baseball on Thursday, 12-2.

The Hornets are now 3-0 on the season.

Avery Watterson got the win, going 3 1/3 innings without surrendering a hit or giving up a run. He waked four and struck out five.

Stats:

Avery Watterson, 2-2, 3 walks, 3 runs, 5 stolen bases

Hunter Tobolski, 1-2, 3 walks, 2 runs, 4 stolen bases

Jack Cianfrini, 1-3, 1 RBI 2 runs 2 walks, 4 stolen bases (Reached on an error)

Ryan Schnaufer, 1-4, 2B 1 RBI 3 runs, 3 stolen bases (Reached on 2 errors)

David Schnaufer, 0-5, 1 RBI 2 stolen bases (Reached on a FC)

Jackson Gilbert, 1-4, RBI, eun, walk, 2 stolen bases

Jake Gehlert, 0-4, RBI

Levi Kabel, 0-4, RBI

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.