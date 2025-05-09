Baseball: O-A starter, in first varsity game, gets notches 5-inning shutout

Oakfield-Alabama beat Lyndonville in baseball on Thursday, 11-0, in a game shortened to five innings.

Travis Chaya got the win, going all five innings, giving up two hits, no walks, and no runs, while striking out seven hitters, in his first varsity game. He was also 0-1 at the plate with a run scored. He was also hit by a pitch.

Offense:

Jackson Gilbert, 3-3, double, 2 RBIs, run

David Schnaufer, 1-3, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 1 stolen base

Avery Watterson, 1-3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases

Hunter Tobolski, 1-2, double, RBI, 2 runs, walk

Jack Cianfrini, 0-3, RBI, run, stolen base

Photos by Jordyn Tobolsk.