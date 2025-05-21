Baseball: OA rallies late to edge Northstar 4-3

Oakfield-Alabama scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Northstar 4-3 on Tuesday, improving to 10-8 on the season.

Northstar fell to 10-10.

Travis Chaya earned the win for OA, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing seven hits, three runs (one earned), one walk, and striking out five. Chaya also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. David Schnaufer recorded the save, getting the final two outs in the seventh.

Jack Cianfrini led OA with two hits, including a double. Avery Watterson tripled and drove in a run. Ryan Schnaufer went 1-for-2 with a run and a walk. Levi Kabel scored a run and drew a walk. Jake Gehlert added a run and a walk.

Northstar’s Charlie Oakden went 3-for-4 with a double. Da’Vonn Stevens had two hits and two stolen bases.

Tysen Deaton pitched six innings, allowing six hits, four runs (three earned), four walks, and striking out eight.

Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, OA tied the game when Levi Kabel scored on a passed ball. Chaya then singled home Ryan Schnaufer to give OA the lead. In the seventh, Northstar threatened with runners on second and third, but Schnaufer came in to record the final two outs and secure the win.

OA finished with six hits and four errors. Northstar collected seven hits and one error.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.